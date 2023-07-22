Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.50. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,525 shares trading hands.

Pacific Green Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

