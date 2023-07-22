Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,496 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.