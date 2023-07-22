Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,271 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE VZ opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

