Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

