Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Up 2.3%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 132,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 166,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
