Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Up 2.3%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 132,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 166,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Panasonic Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

