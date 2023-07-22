Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) vs. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $95.21 million 1.47 $33.31 million $2.08 4.43 Parke Bancorp $81.47 million 2.65 $41.82 million $3.53 5.11

Parke Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parke Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OP Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OP Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.27%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.05% 18.67% 1.59% Parke Bancorp 42.02% 16.42% 2.18%

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats OP Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also has loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

