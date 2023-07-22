Parker Financial LLC Acquires 6,812 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 14.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.