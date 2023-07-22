PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.34 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $642,482.96 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

