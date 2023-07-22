Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $547.86 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $547.86 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

