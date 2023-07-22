PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 210,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 172,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 32.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PC Connection by 11.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,954,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $727.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

