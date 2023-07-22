Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $34.89 million and approximately $32,717.65 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00106562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00045243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

