Pocket Network (POKT) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and $91,079.09 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

