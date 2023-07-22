Pocket Network Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $93,053.22 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

