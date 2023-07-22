Polkadot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.47 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $110.15 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00017965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,337,279,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,207,800,760 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
