PotCoin Trading Up 15.7% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $102.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00314134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

