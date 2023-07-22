PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 648,000 shares traded.

PPX Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.96. The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

