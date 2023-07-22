PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PREKF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.