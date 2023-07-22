Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

PFBC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,865. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

