Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PINC. Barclays reduced their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PINC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Premier by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.