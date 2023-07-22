ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Raised to $10.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Insider Activity

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

