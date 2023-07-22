ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.18

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $27.12. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 2,114,337 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $257,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.