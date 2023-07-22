Qtum Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00009344 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $292.82 million and approximately $35.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.67 or 0.06329934 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020755 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031939 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013763 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,748,418 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.