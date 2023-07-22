Qtum Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00009344 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $292.82 million and approximately $35.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.67 or 0.06329934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,748,418 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

