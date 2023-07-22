QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,704,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,442. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.