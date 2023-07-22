RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in RADCOM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in RADCOM by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in RADCOM by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

