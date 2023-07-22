RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
