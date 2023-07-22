Raymond James Downgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 111.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 78,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.