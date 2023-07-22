RB Global (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.98

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.98 and traded as high as C$83.70. RB Global shares last traded at C$83.63, with a volume of 296,403 shares traded.

RB Global Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44. The company has a market cap of C$15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.02.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$580.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.2196578 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.85%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

