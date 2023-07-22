ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.84 million and $677.47 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00317709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 277.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003363 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

