Request Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Request has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $77.71 million and approximately $336,163.77 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.51 or 1.00015568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07775724 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $443,987.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

