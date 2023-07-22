Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR):

7/19/2023 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/19/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $192.00.

7/10/2023 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $277.00 to $334.00.

6/29/2023 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $185.00.

6/26/2023 – First Solar had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

6/26/2023 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $232.00 to $202.00.

6/23/2023 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/15/2023 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2023 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/22/2023 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.91. 1,327,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,580. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

