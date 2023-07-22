Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.
