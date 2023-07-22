Reviewing Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) and ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and ANGLE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -64.19% -116.13% -53.28% ANGLE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem and ANGLE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ANGLE has a consensus price target of C$120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,128.92%. Given ANGLE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANGLE is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

59.0% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzo Biochem and ANGLE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $107.07 million 0.65 -$18.26 million ($0.93) -1.52 ANGLE N/A N/A N/A C($0.48) -3.49

ANGLE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enzo Biochem. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzo Biochem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANGLE beats Enzo Biochem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About ANGLE

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.