Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. 2,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Rexel Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

Rexel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.2646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. Rexel’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

