Ribbon Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,007.54 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and $246,007.54 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

