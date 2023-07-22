Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,824 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 541,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 187,161 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 62.1% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. 1,250,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Argus cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

