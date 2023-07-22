Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

