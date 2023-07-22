Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
