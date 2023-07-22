Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.54

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.54 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 17.48 ($0.23). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 67,210 shares traded.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.14 million, a PE ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

