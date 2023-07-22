SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,783 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE FE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

