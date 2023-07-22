Sapphire One Day Volume Reaches $2,410.08 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $2,410.08 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.40 or 0.06317466 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,414,290,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,695,803 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

