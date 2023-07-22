Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

