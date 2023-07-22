Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.73

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.20. Schroders shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 538 ($7.03) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.