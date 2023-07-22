Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

