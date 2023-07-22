Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

