Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.44. 1,414,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,228. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

