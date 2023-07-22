Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 280,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,271. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

