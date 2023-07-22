Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

