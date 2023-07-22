Seele-N Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 879.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $49.42 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 867.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.74 or 1.00002543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004163 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $335.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

