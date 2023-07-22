SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRBEF opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $180.00.
About SES-imagotag Société Anonyme
