Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $801,510.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 49.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 43.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 101.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

