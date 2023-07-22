Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expands By 6.6%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 910,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 736,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,329. Azenta has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.